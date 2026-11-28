Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

PRCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Porch Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Porch Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Porch Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Porch Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.79.

Get Porch Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Porch Group

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.80 and a beta of 3.16. Porch Group has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $22.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Porch Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $143.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell sold 10,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $208,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 292,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,118.90. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 109,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $2,197,216.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,316,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $308,632,452.05. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,060,552 shares of company stock worth $20,997,587. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Porch Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,692,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 363,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $29,540,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc. is a technology company that provides software and services for the homeownership market. Its platform serves home-service professionals and related businesses, including home inspectors, and offers tools for managing operations, customer relationships, scheduling and business growth. The company also provides insurance products and services for homeowners and works with real estate and mortgage professionals. Its offerings include software for home inspectors and mortgage companies, alongside insurance capabilities that support customers through the homebuying and homeownership process.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Porch Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Porch Group wasn't on the list.

While Porch Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report