Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $12.00 target price on Precigen in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Precigen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.25.

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Precigen Stock Up 2.1%

Precigen stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.58. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Precigen had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The business had revenue of $74.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2437.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Precigen will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,532 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,514 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,738 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.6% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Precigen by 10.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,713 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene and cell therapies, including engineered immunotherapies. The company is based in Germantown, Maryland, and its roots include Intrexon, which adopted the Precigen name in 2020. Its approved product, PAPZIMEOS (zopapogene imadenovec-drba), is a gene therapy for adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, a rare condition associated with human papillomavirus types 6 and 11. Precigen is also developing investigational therapies for cancers and other diseases.

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