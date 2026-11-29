Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS - Get Free Report) TSE: PD was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDS. Freedom Broker downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.60.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PDS

Precision Drilling Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $93.98 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -174.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,013 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 140,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 129.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,706 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 540.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company's stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation is a Canadian oilfield services company that provides contract drilling and well servicing to the oil and natural gas industry. Its drilling operations include land rigs and related services used to drill wells, while its completion and production services support well maintenance and ongoing operations. The company also provides equipment rentals and other services for oilfield operations. Precision Drilling serves customers in Canada and the United States, as well as selected international markets.

Further Reading

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