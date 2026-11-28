Private Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBAM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

PBAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Private Bancorp from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Private Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Private Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Private Bancorp

Private Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Private Bancorp stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $85.06. Private Bancorp has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $459.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.05.

Private Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.07 million. Private Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Private Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Private Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Private Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Private Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Private Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Private Bancorp Company Profile

PrivateBancorp, Inc. was a Chicago-based financial holding company and the parent of The PrivateBank and Trust Company. It provided banking and financial services to businesses, professionals, and individuals, including commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, private banking, and wealth management. The company served customers in Chicago and other Midwestern markets. Its history as an independent public company ended in 2017, when Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce completed its acquisition of PrivateBancorp and integrated the business into its U.S. operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Private Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Private Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Private Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report