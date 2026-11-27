Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Qfin from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qfin in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Qfin from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on Qfin in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qfin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.82.

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Qfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Qfin has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.96 million during the quarter. Qfin had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Analysts expect that Qfin will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qfin news, Director Andrew Yan sold 326,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,404,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 657,550 shares of company stock worth $4,889,121 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin in the second quarter worth approximately $95,483,341. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,987,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 649,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qfin by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,034,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 580,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 1st quarter worth $5,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qfin in the 1st quarter worth $5,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company's stock.

Qfin Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc. NASDAQ: QFIN, formerly known as 360 DigiTech, operates a digital platform in China that connects consumers seeking credit with financial institutions. The company uses technology and data analysis to support credit assessment and loan matching. Its services include helping partner institutions acquire and assess borrowers, facilitating loan applications and providing support after loans are originated. Qifu also offers technology solutions to financial institutions to assist with their consumer lending operations.

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