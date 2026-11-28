Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Qiagen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Qiagen from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.34.

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Qiagen Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.61 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 18.19%. Qiagen's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Qiagen by 107.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,567 shares of the company's stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% during the second quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 68,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN is a global life sciences and molecular diagnostics company that develops technologies to prepare and analyze biological samples. Its products and services support research, clinical testing, pharmaceutical development, and other applications in which analyzing DNA, RNA, proteins, or cells is important. The company's offerings include sample collection and preparation tools, nucleic acid purification kits, PCR and digital PCR systems, next-generation sequencing solutions, diagnostic tests, laboratory automation, and bioinformatics software.

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