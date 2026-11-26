RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCMT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RCM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded RCM Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

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RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

RCMT opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.95 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 230,556 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 95,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company's stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to clients in the United States and other markets. Its services span engineering, specialty health care and life sciences, combining professional expertise with project-based and workforce services. The company's engineering work supports sectors such as aerospace and defense, energy, and industrial manufacturing. Its specialty health care business supplies clinical professionals and related services, while its life sciences business supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical-device organizations with technical and regulatory expertise.

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