Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDDT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Reddit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Reddit from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Reddit from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Reddit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.24.

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Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.47. 1,144,333 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,844. Reddit has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $263.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.79.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $894.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $874.91 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Gale sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,073,376. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Huffman sold 17,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total transaction of $2,744,529.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 336,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,348,022.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 256,924 shares of company stock worth $35,744,683 over the last 90 days. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 87.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Reddit by 522.2% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates an online platform where people share posts, ask questions and discuss topics in user-created communities known as subreddits. Members can comment on content and vote on posts and replies, helping surface discussions across areas such as news, entertainment, hobbies and technology. The company offers its platform through its website and mobile apps, along with services for advertisers and tools for community moderators. Reddit generates revenue primarily through advertising and also licenses data to third parties.

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