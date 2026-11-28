Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Renasant from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

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Renasant Trading Up 0.5%

RNST opened at $39.89 on Friday. Renasant has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Renasant (NYSE:RNST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Renasant had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $272.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin D. Chapman sold 17,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $694,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,251,371.52. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 153.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Renasant by 33.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company's stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi. Its roots trace to a bank founded in 1904 in Lee County, Mississippi. Through its Renasant Bank subsidiary, the company provides banking services to individuals and businesses, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, and treasury management services. Renasant also offers wealth management, trust and investment services, and insurance products. Its banking operations serve communities across the southeastern United States.

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