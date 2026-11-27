Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.90.

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Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter worth about $292,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,135 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 268,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,149 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 54.2% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 228,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc is a global provider of pest-control and hygiene services. Its pest-management services help residential and commercial customers prevent and control pests, while its hygiene business supplies and maintains washroom services, hand-hygiene products and related facilities services. The company operates through brands including Rentokil and Initial. Its North American operations also include Terminix, which joined the group in 2022. Rentokil Initial serves customers across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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