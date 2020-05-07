Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Amedisys stock traded down $8.83 on Thursday, hitting $171.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 460,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,520. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. Amedisys has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $218.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Amedisys's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa L. Kline acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,881.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 24,279 shares worth $4,656,043. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World

Telecommuting has been on the rise for many years. But it’s still not the norm. And that’s why, in the wake of our society’s call to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, more Americans find themselves in the unfamiliar position of working from home.



Aside from the mental and emotional challenge that some employees face from not having a defined workplace outside of the home, there are logistical challenges for businesses to ensure their employees can manage their work efficiently and effectively.



However, other Americans are sequestered, not by choice, but because they have no business to go-to for the time being. They face a different, unique set of challenges as more and more states begin to close bars, restaurants, and other social meeting venues.



It all happened so fast. And as an investor, it may be tough to think of investing in the market now, or ever again. But history favors those investors who have stayed the course even in the midst of a severe bear market that will quite possibly dip the economy into a recession. And that’s why we’ve identified 8 technology companies that are poised to have a breakout moment in this time of social distancing.

View the "8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World".