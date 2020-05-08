ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 36.65% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. Citigroup upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Shares of ANGI opened at $8.05 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company's stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.



This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".