Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the biotechnology company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target indicates a potential upside of 65.10% from the stock's current price.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.82. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,815 shares of company stock worth $1,874,850. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now

Today, we are inviting you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days.



Why is it worth looking into these stocks? Some of Wall Street's most respected and most accurate research analysts have been upgrading these stocks and raising their price targets for these companies.



No, we're not talking recommendations from some no-name blogger or a junior analyst from a brokerage you've never heard of. These stocks have received multiple positive recommendations in the last 30 days from analysts that have received four star and five star rankings from MarketBeat's proprietary brokerage ranking system.



Analysts given four star and five star ratings from MarketBeat consistently issue accurate price targets and their buy recommendations often outperform the market by double digits. Buy recommendations from our current top-rated brokerage, National Securities, have gone up by an average of 47.5% in the 12 months after they were issued.



We've reviewed every research report published by these top-rated analysts in the last 90 days and have identified seven stocks that these analysts are poised for an immediate breakout.

View the "7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now".