Bank of America Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Underperform

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the utilities provider's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.22.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $180,750,000 after acquiring an additional 800,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $178,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $171,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $141,646,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

