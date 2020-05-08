Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $314.01 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $305.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.84. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

