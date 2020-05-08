Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the biotechnology company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target indicates a potential upside of 65.10% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of ARWR opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,850 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $119,338,000 after acquiring an additional 526,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,361 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $90,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,598 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company's stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

