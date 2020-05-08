Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.46 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

