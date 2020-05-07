Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $133.00 price target on the aerospace company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.50% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.38.

Shares of LDOS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 907,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,646. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Leidos's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

