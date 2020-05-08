Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential downside of 3.30% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -168.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 498,900 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $10,027,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company's stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company's stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

