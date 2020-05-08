First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised First Solar from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.08.

FSLR stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,177.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 22.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 417,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company's stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

5 Stocks That Will Benefit From the Coronavirus

Investors are digesting the damage done to their portfolios in last week’s coronavirus-induced correction. There was no place to hide from the bears who bore their claws and shredded the market from its record highs. And the reality is there is probably more volatility to come.



Many companies had reported earnings before the depth and breadth of this outbreak became apparent. And that means that it will be months before investors get a chance to see how the true impact that Covid-19 virus will have on 2020 revenue and earnings.



For risk-averse investors, it may be tempting to take a breather from the volatility. But, as the market showed yesterday, the reward is there for those willing to take the risk. Still, for the next few months – and maybe longer – this will not be like fishing in a barrel. Investors will have to take a targeted look at which companies are well-positioned in this environment.



In this special presentation, we’ll show you five companies that address one of three areas that may benefit from the coronavirus. First, there are companies whose supply chains do not involve China. In theory this means their manufacturing should be less impacted from the virus.



Second, there are companies that are in the front lines of battling the virus. This can lead you into the biotech sector. And finally, there are stocks you can look at that can benefit from consumers taking safety measures to avoid getting the virus.

View the "5 Stocks That Will Benefit From the Coronavirus".