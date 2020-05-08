Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.68% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.72. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,450,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company's stock worth $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company's stock worth $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 314,662 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $7,351,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $6,318,000.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

