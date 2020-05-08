HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company's stock. HC Wainwright's price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.07% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. State Street Corp increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $56,401,000 after buying an additional 342,885 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 206,771 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off

Technology stocks are among the most volatile in the market. The allure of big gains comes with the risk of sharp downturns. When the market is trending upwards, these stocks have a tendency to lead the way. Conversely, when the market is selling off, tech stocks post some of the largest losses. And in the coronavirus crash tech stocks took their usual beating.



But an interesting dynamic is happening. As stocks are trying to stage a comeback, many tech stocks are being left behind. Many of the leading tech stocks trade on the NASDAQ exchange. However, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 posted gains on March 25, the NASDAQ stayed down.



And that’s an opportunity for investors who know where to look. We’ve put together this presentation to give you ten technology stocks that look to be solid bets no matter which way the market moves. Some of the stocks you’ll see are companies that have a business model that is perfectly suited for today’s social distancing environment.

View the "10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off".