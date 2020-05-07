KeyCorp Raises T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $104.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. KeyCorp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued a "hold" rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $103.72.

TMUS traded up $8.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.29. 10,441,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,727. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 299,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

