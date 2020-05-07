Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,919,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $119.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences's revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $178,435.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $610,122.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

