Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.69, but opened at $54.12. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Prudential Financial shares last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 224,586 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company's stock.

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

