Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $120.00 at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Craig Hallum's price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock's current price.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Cowen restated an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company's stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

