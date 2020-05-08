Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company's current price.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $72,869,000 after buying an additional 205,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

