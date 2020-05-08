Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $106.78.

QRVO stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

