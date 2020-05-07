RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the software maker's stock, up from their prior target price of $256.00. Piper Sandler's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on RingCentral from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a "buy" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $255.71.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $12.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.86. The stock had a trading volume of 150,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average is $193.95. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $256.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.73 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total value of $6,092,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,664,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company's stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

