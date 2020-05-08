Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Sector Perform

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the technology company's stock, up from their previous price objective of $225.00. Royal Bank of Canada's target price suggests a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $305.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $257.88.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $322.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.69. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $327.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total transaction of $3,575,133.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,194,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,593 in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

