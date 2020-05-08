SunTrust Banks Boosts Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $194.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $130.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. SunTrust Banks' price target suggests a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock's previous close.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.71.

NYSE CRL opened at $156.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.56. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.'s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.



Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.



This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.

View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".