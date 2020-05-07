T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $123.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $123.00 target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Goldman Sachs Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. SunTrust Banks restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.72.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 10,441,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,157,368,000 after buying an additional 287,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $794,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $396,953,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

