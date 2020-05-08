Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the technology company's stock, down from their prior target price of $280.00. SunTrust Banks' target price suggests a potential downside of 22.48% from the company's current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trade Desk's Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.88.

TTD opened at $322.50 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $216.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593. Insiders own 13.12% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Trade Desk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company's stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter

Dividends can be an equalizing factor when comparing stocks. For example, you can be looking at one stock that is up 5% and another that is up 7% over a period of time. However, the stock that is up 5% pays a dividend while the one that pays 7% does not. That dividend factors into the stock’s total return. Therefore although the former would appear to offer a better return, the stock that pays a dividend may actually provide a higher total return.



Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit reflected as a percentage. However, this percentage changes with the company’s stock price. For that reason, a common mistake investors make is to chase a yield. But a company that pays a 4% dividend yield may be a far better investment than a company with an 8% yield. Here’s why.



The most important attribute of a dividend is its reliability. Getting a solid dividend one year has very little meaning if the company has to suspend, or cut, its dividend the next year. Investors want to own stocks in companies that have a solid history of paying a regular dividend. Another important consideration is a company’s ability to increase its dividend. This means that the company is increasing the amount of the dividend regardless of stock price. Companies that do this over a specific period of time have achieved a special status. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least the last 25 years. Dividend Kings have increased their dividends every year for at least the last 50 years.



In this presentation, we highlight seven companies that offer a nice dividend and the opportunity for decent growth.



Click on Continue to view the “7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter”.

View the "7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter".