Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.69.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.61. 267,699 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

