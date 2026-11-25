River City Bank (NASDAQ:RCBC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RCBC. DA Davidson raised their price target on River City Bank from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded River City Bank to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of River City Bank in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of River City Bank from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded River City Bank to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, River City Bank has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get River City Bank alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on RCBC

River City Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCBC opened at $57.10 on Monday. River City Bank has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $55.48.

River City Bank (NASDAQ:RCBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29. The business had revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that River City Bank will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of River City Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in River City Bank in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in River City Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in River City Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in River City Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of River City Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000.

River City Bank Company Profile

River City Bank is a California-based commercial bank that provides banking services primarily to businesses, real estate investors and professional service firms. Its offerings include commercial lending, deposit accounts and cash-management services. Founded in Sacramento in 1973, the bank serves clients across California, with a focus on business banking rather than a broad retail branch network.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider River City Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and River City Bank wasn't on the list.

While River City Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report