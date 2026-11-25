Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Financial set a $95.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.83.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.6%

HOOD opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 2.10 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 11,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,266,738.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,278,260.36. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 489,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,669,652.15. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,110,908 shares of company stock worth $128,316,346. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,535,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $667,155,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the company's stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,150,253 shares of the company's stock worth $354,404,000 after buying an additional 324,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Investors following HOOD have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood joined a $5 million seed investment in Rialto, which is developing an onchain exchange for assets including crypto, stocks and ETFs. The investment signals strategic interest in tokenized markets, though its financial impact is uncertain. Article: Rialto Raises $5 Million

Robinhood joined a $5 million seed investment in Rialto, which is developing an onchain exchange for assets including crypto, stocks and ETFs. The investment signals strategic interest in tokenized markets, though its financial impact is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary argues HOOD looks inexpensive compared with Kalshi’s reported $65 billion valuation. That comparison is speculative and does not establish Robinhood’s intrinsic value. Article: Robinhood Is Worth Less Than Kalshi’s Reported Valuation

One commentary argues HOOD looks inexpensive compared with Kalshi’s reported $65 billion valuation. That comparison is speculative and does not establish Robinhood’s intrinsic value. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Robinhood shares looked too expensive after a recent climb and could retreat, adding to near-term valuation concerns. Article: Cramer Says Robinhood Is Too High

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a digital financial services platform that gives customers access to investing and financial products through its website and mobile app. Its offerings include trading in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and cryptocurrencies, as well as retirement accounts and cash-management services. Founded in 2013 by Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, Robinhood built its business around making financial services more accessible through a mobile-first platform. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and serves customers in the United States and select international markets.

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