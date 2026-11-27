Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Scotia reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of C$6.88.

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Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

TSE RSI traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.53. The company had a trading volume of 631,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,746. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.72. The firm has a market cap of C$839.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.42. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.16.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of C$339.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rogers Sugar

In related news, insider Louis Turenne sold 27,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$185,813.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,792.16. This represents a 59.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Michael Walton sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.87, for a total transaction of C$158,697.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 232,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,594,849.89. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,387. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec, and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are mainly marketed under the 'Lantic' trademark in Eastern Canada, and the 'Rogers' trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups.

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