Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotia from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet reports. The firm currently has a "sector underperform" rating on the stock. Scotia's price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

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Rogers Sugar Price Performance

TSE RSI traded down C$0.37 on Friday, reaching C$6.53. 631,452 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,746. The stock has a market cap of C$839.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.86 and a 12 month high of C$7.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of C$339.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rogers Sugar

In related news, insider Michael Walton sold 56,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.81, for a total transaction of C$382,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 232,747 shares in the company, valued at C$1,585,007.07. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. Also, insider Louis Turenne sold 27,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total transaction of C$185,813.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$126,792.16. The trade was a 59.44% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 292,954 shares of company stock worth $1,999,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec, and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operates a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are mainly marketed under the 'Lantic' trademark in Eastern Canada, and the 'Rogers' trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups.

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