SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock's current price.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on SailPoint from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SailPoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SailPoint from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

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SailPoint Trading Down 0.1%

SAIL opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. SailPoint has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. SailPoint has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SailPoint news, President Matt Mills sold 42,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $836,531.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,292,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,192,507.12. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 23,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $460,563.57. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 1,268,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,998,409.81. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,303 shares of the company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,089 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,596 shares of the company's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies is a cybersecurity company focused on identity security. Its software helps organizations manage and govern digital identities and control who can access applications, data and other technology resources. The company's offerings include its Identity Security Cloud platform and IdentityIQ software. These products support tasks such as identity lifecycle management, access requests, provisioning and access reviews, helping organizations apply security policies across cloud and on-premises environments.

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