Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Sandvik from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Sandvik from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sandvik to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Sandvik to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sandvik to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandvik

Sandvik Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $31.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Sandvik has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,686 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik is a Sweden-based engineering group that develops equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for mining, infrastructure and manufacturing customers. Founded in 1862, the company has a long history in materials and industrial engineering. Its business includes machinery and systems for mining and rock excavation, equipment and services for processing rock, and metal-cutting tools and tooling systems for industrial manufacturers. Sandvik also provides related aftermarket support and digital solutions, including technologies used in mining and manufacturing operations.

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