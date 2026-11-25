Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Sanofi from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

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Sanofi Trading Up 11.0%

Shares of SNY opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. Sanofi had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,900,060 shares of the company's stock worth $614,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sanofi by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,484,350 shares of the company's stock worth $456,956,000 after purchasing an additional 940,342 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,652,139 shares of the company's stock worth $233,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,575 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,999,818 shares of the company's stock worth $164,837,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,155,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 470,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Recent Sanofi Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about SNY:

Positive Sentiment: The all-cash acquisition adds Insmed’s two marketed respiratory medicines and its pipeline to Sanofi’s portfolio, strengthening its presence in respiratory disease, immunology and rare diseases. Sanofi says the deal is expected to be earnings-accretive by the end of 2028. Sanofi press release on Insmed acquisition

The all-cash acquisition adds Insmed’s two marketed respiratory medicines and its pipeline to Sanofi’s portfolio, strengthening its presence in respiratory disease, immunology and rare diseases. Sanofi says the deal is expected to be earnings-accretive by the end of 2028. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed shareholders are set to receive $175 per share in cash, a roughly 46% premium to the stock’s pre-deal-rumor closing price. Sanofi to buy Insmed for $41 billion

Insmed shareholders are set to receive $175 per share in cash, a roughly 46% premium to the stock’s pre-deal-rumor closing price. Negative Sentiment: The $41 billion cash price is a substantial investment, and the stated timeline for earnings accretion—by the end of 2028—means investors will be watching closely for successful integration and delivery of the expected benefits. Sanofi’s $41 billion Insmed deal

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a France-based global biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets medicines and vaccines. Its work spans areas including immunology, oncology, rare diseases and neurology, as well as preventive vaccines. The company's portfolio includes Dupixent, an immunology medicine developed with Regeneron, and vaccines for diseases such as influenza and meningitis. Sanofi serves patients and healthcare providers in markets around the world. Sanofi traces its origins to a company established in France in 1973.

Further Reading

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