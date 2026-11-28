Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $925.00 to $765.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,350.00 price objective on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $506.50 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $250.53 and a twelve month high of $1,145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $680.26 and a 200-day moving average of $701.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 252.47% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.01, for a total value of $369,727.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,311,808.45. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP James Lee sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.99, for a total value of $91,464.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,186.51. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,192,964. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,752.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,757,206 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,465,421,000 after buying an additional 3,554,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,655.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,136 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,329,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,650,477,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 180.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 701,502 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $647,023,000 after buying an additional 451,315 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 53.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,926 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $628,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology News Summary

These are some of the STX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $1,050 price target, implying substantial upside from the reference price in its report. That bullish view contrasts with the recent share-price decline. Citi’s outlook on Seagate

Citi reiterated its Buy rating and $1,050 price target, implying substantial upside from the reference price in its report. That bullish view contrasts with the recent share-price decline. Negative Sentiment: An Seagate executive sold about $1.43 million in company shares, news that may add to near-term selling concerns. Report on insider sale

An Seagate executive sold about $1.43 million in company shares, news that may add to near-term selling concerns. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong recent results, STX has fallen substantially since its earnings report. Coverage attributes the weakness to valuation multiple compression and uncertainty about how durable AI-driven storage demand and hard-drive economics will be. Analysis of Seagate’s post-earnings decline

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology develops and supplies data storage products and solutions for businesses and consumers. Its offerings include hard disk drives, solid-state drives and storage systems used in personal computers, data centers, cloud infrastructure and other applications that require digital data storage. The company sells products to original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, distributors and retail customers worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Seagate-branded storage devices and LaCie products, which focus on storage solutions for creative professionals and other users.

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