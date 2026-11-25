Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHIP. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $57.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seanergy Maritime

In other news, insider Stavros Gyftakis sold 2,835 shares of Seanergy Maritime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $49,669.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,035,556.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at $84,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,504 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company focused on the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, primarily Capesize ships designed to carry large cargoes over long distances. The company's vessels transport commodities such as iron ore, coal and grain for customers involved in global trade. Seanergy serves international shipping routes connecting commodity producers with markets around the world. Seanergy is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has its executive offices in Athens, Greece.

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