SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.82.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. SentinelOne has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $26.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.24 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. SentinelOne's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 527,368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $13,321,315.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,717,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,384,302.60. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $406,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 721,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,280,002.42. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,972 shares of company stock worth $20,245,230. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,546 shares of the company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that develops software to help organizations detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats. Its Singularity platform uses artificial intelligence and automation to protect endpoints, cloud workloads and identities, and to support security operations. The platform includes endpoint protection and detection, cloud security, threat hunting and incident response capabilities. SentinelOne also offers security information and event management tools and Purple AI, which helps security teams investigate threats using natural-language queries.

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