Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.65% from the company's current price.

SEZL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sezzle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Sezzle from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.14.

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Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 6.59. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $195.71.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.01 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 81.99% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan Hunt purchased 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.86 per share, with a total value of $28,965.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $461,702.10. This represents a 6.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kyle Brehm sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,003,569.76. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,497,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $46,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sezzle by 85.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 188,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sezzle by 41.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,996,000 after buying an additional 134,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $19,433,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc. is a financial technology company that operates a buy now, pay later platform. Its services let shoppers split eligible purchases into installments at checkout, while giving merchants another payment option to offer customers. The company also provides shopping and payment tools through its app, including a virtual card and services designed to help users manage purchases and build credit. Sezzle's platform primarily serves consumers and merchants in the United States and Canada. Founded in 2016, Sezzle is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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