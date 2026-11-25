Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $490.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.32% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $372.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $450.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Thirty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.13.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of SNOW traded down $13.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,494. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $316.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.82. Snowflake has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $384.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.57, for a total value of $4,883,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 325,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,933,641.03. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.87, for a total value of $17,813,108.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,108.52. The trade was a 66.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,186,443 shares of company stock worth $374,673,214. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 18.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,135,612,000 after purchasing an additional 520,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,997,385 shares of the company's stock worth $452,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Snowflake by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,252 shares of the company's stock worth $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 119,629 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Snowflake by 307.8% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,738 shares of the company's stock worth $272,238,000 after acquiring an additional 605,116 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Snowflake News

Investors following SNOW have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Citi sees AI-related revenue arriving a year sooner than previously expected, reinforcing the case that Snowflake’s AI momentum could accelerate growth. Barron's article

Citi sees AI-related revenue arriving a year sooner than previously expected, reinforcing the case that Snowflake’s AI momentum could accelerate growth. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake is expected to report earnings on Wednesday, Dec. 2, making its outlook and commentary on AI adoption potential near-term catalysts. Earnings schedule article

Snowflake is expected to report earnings on Wednesday, Dec. 2, making its outlook and commentary on AI adoption potential near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: A Snowflake director reportedly sold $13.84 million worth of shares through a trust, which could add to investor concerns about insider selling. Insider transaction article

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform that helps organizations store, process, analyze and share data. Its platform brings together capabilities for data warehousing, data engineering, analytics, application development and artificial intelligence, and supports data sharing through its marketplace and other services. Snowflake's platform runs across major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company serves customers in multiple industries and geographies, offering tools to work with data across cloud environments.

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