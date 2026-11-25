Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the company's current price.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial set a $99.00 price objective on Southern in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Southern from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southern from $103.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.55.

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Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. Southern has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.00%. Southern's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling Spainhour, Jr. sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $306,002.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,453.66. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,397,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,710 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 219,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

Southern Company is an energy holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Through its subsidiaries, it generates, transmits and distributes electricity and provides natural gas service, primarily across the southeastern United States. Its electric utility businesses include Alabama Power, Georgia Power and Mississippi Power, which serve customers in their respective states. Southern Company also owns Southern Power, which develops and operates wholesale power generation assets, and Southern Company Gas, whose businesses distribute natural gas to customers in several states.

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