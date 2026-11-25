Analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Phillip Securities cut Spotify Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $620.07.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $601.20 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $551.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.05. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $635.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.37). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 13.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Gustav Söderström sold 20,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.37, for a total value of $12,532,826.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,731.04. This trade represents a 51.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Alex Norström sold 10,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.27, for a total transaction of $6,063,306.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,011,655.69. This represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $41,061,797. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $974,400,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $829,641,000 after purchasing an additional 286,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,104,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,575,000 after purchasing an additional 183,994 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 33,037.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 931,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,997,000 after purchasing an additional 928,695 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 605,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology operates a digital audio streaming platform offering music, podcasts and audiobooks. Listeners can use the service through a free, advertising-supported option or paid subscriptions, with features for discovering, organizing and sharing audio content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, Spotify launched its streaming service in 2008. The company serves listeners and creators in markets around the world and provides tools and services for artists, podcasters, authors and other content partners.

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