SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.57.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.60 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,860 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 69,673 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,056,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,826 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare organizations. Its offerings support investment management, fund administration, accounting, trading, reporting, regulatory compliance, and other operational needs. The company serves a range of clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, banks, insurers, pension funds, and healthcare organizations. Its products include platforms for portfolio and wealth management, alternative investments, insurance administration, and financial operations, alongside services such as fund accounting, transfer agency, and business-process outsourcing.

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