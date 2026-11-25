Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price target suggests a potential upside of 58.94% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SYM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Symbotic from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Symbotic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.33.

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Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 673,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.06. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $777.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.17 million. Symbotic had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 9,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $357,003.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,217,658.96. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 2,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $86,636.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $217,107. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 59,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,664 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Amundi boosted its stake in Symbotic by 68.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 108,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 41.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,018 shares of the company's stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 469.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,930 shares of the company's stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,420 shares of the company's stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $3,109,000.

Key Symbotic News

These are some of the SYM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Symbotic reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of about $778 million, up 26% year over year, and earnings of $0.17 per share, ahead of analyst estimates. Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue rose 25% to about $2.8 billion, and the company recorded its first profitable full year. Symbotic Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Symbotic reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of about $778 million, up 26% year over year, and earnings of $0.17 per share, ahead of analyst estimates. Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue rose 25% to about $2.8 billion, and the company recorded its first profitable full year. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions were mixed: Oppenheimer and Needham raised their price targets while retaining positive ratings, whereas Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs cut targets; Goldman maintained a sell rating. Symbotic Analysts Revise Their Forecasts Following Q4 Earnings

Analyst reactions were mixed: Oppenheimer and Needham raised their price targets while retaining positive ratings, whereas Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs cut targets; Goldman maintained a sell rating. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue guidance of $805 million to $825 million has a midpoint below analysts’ roughly $820 million estimate. That softer near-term outlook may temper the positive impact of the earnings beat and expanding backlog. Symbotic projects Q1 FY2027 revenue as Walmart expansion adds backlog

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc. develops and deploys automated systems for warehouses and distribution centers. Its technology combines software, artificial intelligence and robotics to help customers move and manage goods through facilities. The company's systems include high-density storage, autonomous mobile robots and automated solutions for tasks such as retrieving, sorting and building pallets of products. Symbotic also provides software to coordinate these operations and integrate them with customers' supply-chain processes.

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